Struggling Oilers place goalie Jack Campbell on waivers

Sixteen months after signing him to a $25-million contract, the Edmonton Oilers placed goalie Jack Campbell on waivers Tuesday.

The 31-year-old netminder from Michigan was waived "for the purpose of assignment," the team announced on X, meaning he will likely be sent to the team's AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif.

Campbell is in year two of a five-year contract that pays him $5 million per season, whether he plays in Edmonton or in the minors.

"My sense is there isn’t a trade imminent on the goaltending front. We’ll likely see a recall from the minors - an effort to shake things up," TSN's Ryan Rishaug wrote on X, suggesting 31-year-old Calvin Pickard may take over for Campbell.

Pickard has played in 116 NHL games in his career, although none in the regular season for Edmonton. He has two wins and two losses in the AHL this year, but has only allowed eight goals against.

The Oilers have struggled mightily this season, starting the year with a 2-8-1 record, placing them second last in the NHL.

After losing the starter's job to Stuart Skinner last season, Campbell has a goals against average of 4.5 and a save percentage of .873 in five games.

Those stats place him near the bottom of the league, although Skinner is also struggling, allowing 26 goals in seven games, including six against Vancouver on Monday night.