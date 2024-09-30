Oilers release veteran Hoffman from tryout

Mike Hoffman's shot at a spot on the Edmonton Oilers' roster is over.

The veteran forward of 745 National Hockey League games saw his professional tryout with the Oilers end Sunday morning when the team announced Hoffman had been released.

The 34-year-old joined the training camp roster 12 days ago. He scored a goal and three assists with a plus-minus rating of -2 over four Oilers exhibition games, averaging 15:27 of ice time. Hoffman had 10 goals and 13 assists in 66 games with the San Jose Sharks last season.

The fifth-round pick in the 2009 NHL Draft spent seven seasons with the team that took him, the Ottawa Senators, before stops with the Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues and Montreal Canadiens.

Hoffman has 228 goals, 259 assists and 267 penalty minutes over his NHL career.

Nurse stays sidelined to heal up

Darnell Nurse said Monday he would like to get into pre-season action but that recovering from nagging injuries that have held him from action through five Oilers exhibition games so far is more important.

Nurse said his objective is to "be at 100 per cent" when the regular season begins next week.

"It'd be fun to get in, but it's not the end-all and be-all," Nurse told media following practice Monday.

