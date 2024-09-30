EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Oilers release veteran Hoffman from tryout

    Edmonton Oilers forward Mike Hoffman and checks Calgary Flames defenceman Joel Hanley tangle along the boards during NHL preseason action in Calgary on Sept. 23, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press) Edmonton Oilers forward Mike Hoffman and checks Calgary Flames defenceman Joel Hanley tangle along the boards during NHL preseason action in Calgary on Sept. 23, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Mike Hoffman's shot at a spot on the Edmonton Oilers' roster is over.

    The veteran forward of 745 National Hockey League games saw his professional tryout with the Oilers end Sunday morning when the team announced Hoffman had been released.

    The 34-year-old joined the training camp roster 12 days ago. He scored a goal and three assists with a plus-minus rating of -2 over four Oilers exhibition games, averaging 15:27 of ice time. Hoffman had 10 goals and 13 assists in 66 games with the San Jose Sharks last season.

    The fifth-round pick in the 2009 NHL Draft spent seven seasons with the team that took him, the Ottawa Senators, before stops with the Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues and Montreal Canadiens.

    Hoffman has 228 goals, 259 assists and 267 penalty minutes over his NHL career.

    Nurse stays sidelined to heal up

    Darnell Nurse said Monday he would like to get into pre-season action but that recovering from nagging injuries that have held him from action through five Oilers exhibition games so far is more important.

    Nurse said his objective is to "be at 100 per cent" when the regular season begins next week.

    "It'd be fun to get in, but it's not the end-all and be-all," Nurse told media following practice Monday.

    Drill bits

    • Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said Leon Draisaitl would play on Monday night, and once again centre a line between free-agent additions Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson. The trio has skated as a unit throughout exhibition action.
    • Knoblauch said captain Connor McDavid will centre wingers Vasily Podkolzin and Corey Perry.
    • The coach wouldn't name his starting goalie for the Monday home game against the Vancouver Canucks (7 p.m., Sportsnet).

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News