

CTV News Edmonton





Young players hoping to crack the Edmonton Oilers line-up took part in an open practice at West Edmonton Mall on Wednesday.

The rookie practice, announced late Tuesday, was held at the Mayfield Toyota Ice Palace starting at 11:15 a.m.

Twenty-three rookies are taking part in rookie camp this year.

The Oilers rookies fell in a 1-0 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames rookie team on Saturday in Red Deer and lost again in a 3-1 decision in a Tuesday night game at Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome.