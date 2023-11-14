Oilers star Draisaitl fined $5,000 for 'dangerous trip' on Islanders centre Horvat

EDMONTON
    NEW YORK -

    The National Hockey League has fined Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl US$5,000 for a "dangerous trip" on New York Islanders centre Bo Horvat, the league announced Tuesday.

    Draisaitl received a two-minute minor for the trip during the second period of the Oilers' 4-1 win on Monday night.

    The 28-year-old Draisaitl, who makes $8.5 million per season, has six goals and 19 points in 14 games with the Oilers this season, along with 22 penalty minutes.

    The $5,000 fine is the maximum allowable penalty for this offence.

    The league says the money will go toward the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2023. 

