Oilers tasting more success as special-teams play improves

Special teams are starting to show up for the Edmonton Oilers.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch identified improved play – and results – from both the National Hockey League team's power play and penalty kill as "important" factors in their last two games, both wins on the road, as the team prepares to play Tuesday night (8 p.m.) in Las Vegas against the host Golden Knights.

"What's so important is special teams, and special teams right now has been really good," Knoblauch told media following the Oilers' morning skate on Tuesday.

"We won a game in Utah because the power play with two key goals, and the other night against Colorado, I know we gave up one in that game, but that penalty kill was very important to us, especially later in the game."

While Edmonton's power play hasn't played at the level it has in recent years, it has been climbing the overall stats sheet lately.

The PP sits 23rd among the NHL's 32 teams heading into Monday night's action with a 17.7-per-cent success rate. That's a far cry from the heights it hit last year (fourth overall, 26.3-per-cent success) and two years ago in a record-setting 32.4-per-cent turn with the man advantage. The Oilers had been among the bottom five teams a little more than a month ago.

The penalty kill is 28th in the NHL at 72.1 per cent. Three weeks ago, it was last with a 61-per-cent mark. Last regular season, the PK unit finished in the middle of the NHL pack (15th, 79.1 per cent.) In the playoffs, it killed off a league-best 95 per cent of their penalties.

Over the last month, in which they have compiled a 7-3-1 win-loss-overtime loss record, the Oilers have converted 21.4 per cent of their power play chances, good for 15th. They've killed off 88.5 per cent of their penalties in the same span, the best mark among NHL teams.

"Special teams are very important, and that's ultimately what wins or loses games," Knoblauch said. "Right now, it's been going pretty good."

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor Brown during NHL action on Nov. 30, 2024, in Denver. (David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

Brown sticks on second line

Connor Brown will line up among the Oilers' top-six forwards for the fourth game in a row on Tuesday night.

The right-winger has been skating alongside star centre Leon Draisaitl and left-winger Vasily Podkolzin since the Oilers' 6-2 win over the New York Rangers on Nov. 23.

Knoblauch said Brown's quickness and defensive abilities have contributed to his success there.

"Most teams have a very offensive defenseman who can shimmy, shake and are difficult to check, or several of them. He's nice to have out there against that, but also ... he is a guy that has scored 20 goals a couple times and is a good 200-foot player," he said.

Brown has scored three goals and five assists in 24 games played this season, with three of the assists coming in his last three games on Line No. 2 duty.

He said Monday "it's fun when you get to play with Leo (Draisaitl) ... he makes so many good plays out there."

"Off the rush and things like that, there are a little bit more plays to be made," Brown said. "You're relied upon on that ... Those types of things I feel are coming along, but overall for me, it's coming up with pucks, playing fast (and) hard, hard to play against, too."

Oilers projected lineup

Forward

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins • Connor McDavid • Kasperi Kapanen

Vasily Podkolzin • Leon Draisaitl • Connor Brown

Jeff Skinner • Adam Henrique • Mattias Janmark

Drake Caggiula • Derek Ryan • Corey Perry

Defence

Mattias Ekholm • Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse • Troy Stecher

Ty Emberson • Brett Kulak

Goal