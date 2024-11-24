Podkolzin snaps scoring slump in Oilers win over Rangers

Vasily Podkolzin vowed there's more to come after his first goal with the Edmonton Oilers.

Podkolzin scored the game’s first goal and Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist for the Oilers in a 6-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Podkolzin was all over opposing nets in recent games and was finally rewarded when he beat Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick for his first goal this season, his first as an Oiler and his first goal since last March.

“It's tough, but sometimes you need these challenges in your life to be a better hockey player,” Podkolzin said.

“Be patient, keep working, and try to think positive. Have a strong mentality.”

Leon Draisaitl dropped the puck back to Podkolzin whose one-timer went in off the post with 2:26 left in the first period.

The 23-year-old Russian forward was a 10th overall pick by the Vancouver Canucks in 2019, but he was traded to the Oilers in the summer for a fourth-round draft pick.

Draisaitl's been impressed by Podkolzin’s play and was thrilled to see him rewarded.

“He’s underrated and does a lot of things that go unnoticed, that a lot of people that don’t really understand hockey don’t pick up on,” Draisaitl said. “I am happy for him to get on the board. He's had plenty of looks. Hopefully, this opens the floodgates for him.”

Podkolzin said Draisaitl has been very supportive through his scoring drought.

“He tells me after almost every game, ‘Keep going. Everything is good. Work hard, and this stuff will come,'” he said.

Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard each had a goal and an assist, while Darnell Nurse scored shorthanded for the Oilers (11-9-2) who have gone 5-2-1 in their last eight outings.

Saturday's game was Nurse's first since a check to his head a week earlier by Toronto's Ryan Reaves, who was suspended five games for it.

Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown each had a pair of assists for Edmonton.

“There is a lot to build off of,” said Nurse. “It’s one of those foundation games that you can gain some momentum off of if we can take it and use it the right way. You want to be good on home ice, especially against good teams, and we did that tonight.”

The Oilers start a five-day break from action on Sunday. They return to game ice on Friday, when they visit Salt Lake City for the first time to face the Utah Hockey Club and begin a three-game road trip that will also see the Oilers play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday and the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 3.

With files from CTV News Edmonton