EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers have announced that training camp will begin on Jan. 3 with medical and fitness testing to be held at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology.

There will also be an optional on-ice session at 2:30 p.m.

There will be 40 players at camp this year, including five goaltenders, 12 defencemen and 23 forwards.

Training camp will move back to Rogers Place on Jan. 7 following the World Juniors hockey tournament.

The Oilers will play the first game of their 2020-2021 season at home on Wednesday, Jan. 13 against the Vancouver Canucks at 8 p.m. at Rogers Place.