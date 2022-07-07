Oilers unveil new, but classic, jerseys

The Edmonton Oilers unveiled new jerseys for the 2022-23 season on Thursday.

The Oilers are going back to the original royal blue and orange look the team wore during the '80s dynasty.

"We are excited to re-introduce these iconic jerseys and are grateful for the input from both the leadership group in our locker room and our great fans," said Stew MacDonald, Oilers Entertainment Group president. "There is a great history to this jersey, including five Stanley Cup championships, and we look forward to the team creating many more historic moments in blue and orange starting this fall."

The Oilers will wear blue at home and white on the road, and the team will keep the navy blue and orange jersey as its alternate.

Players the Oilers draft Thursday and Friday in Montreal will wear the new jerseys.

Fans can pre-order the jerseys here.