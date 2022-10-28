Oilers win 6-5 over Blackhawks thanks to Draisaitl's late goal

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, center, celebrates with defenseman Evan Bouchard, left, and center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins after scoring his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, center, celebrates with defenseman Evan Bouchard, left, and center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins after scoring his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island