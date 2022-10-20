Holloway out, Campbell to start as Oilers try to find 'full 60 minutes' against Hurricanes

The last time the Edmonton Oilers were on the ice they dominated the shot clock 23-5. They're hoping to bring that same jam Thursday night against the undefeated Carolina Hurricanes.

Unfortunately for the Oilers (1-2), goalie Eric Comrie was up to the task Tuesday night, stopping 22 of those third-period shots to preserve a 4-2 win of the Buffalo Sabres.

"We haven't played a full 60 minutes yet, not to our capability. We've had good spurts, good periods of play, that third period is one of them," head coach Jay Woodcroft said Thursday.

"We're going to need to be better against one of the league's best teams here tonight."

The Oilers will be without rookie Dylan Holloway. He left the game against Buffalo Tuesday after a thundering open-ice hit from Ilya Lyubushkin and is considered day-to-day.

There were high hopes for Holloway after he led the team in pre-season scoring. The 21-year-old has yet to find that same touch in the regular season with no points in his first three games.

Overall, the Oilers outshot the Sabres 48-24. Forward Zach Hyman said despite losing, the team seemed to find a groove in the third period. He has not scored yet this season either.

"We gotta bottle that up obviously and play over the course of 60 (minutes)," he told reporters Thursday.

"But it's nice to see us creating chances and generating chances and getting into a rhythm in the third and looking to bring that into this game here."

Jack Campbell is expected to start against the Hurricanes (3-0) at 7 p.m. at Rogers Place.