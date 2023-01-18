Oilers win fourth straight by dumping Kraken 5-2

Seattle Kraken' Alex Wennberg (21) and Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) battle in front as goalie Jack Campbell (36) makes the save during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Tuesday January 17, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson) Seattle Kraken' Alex Wennberg (21) and Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) battle in front as goalie Jack Campbell (36) makes the save during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Tuesday January 17, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island