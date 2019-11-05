EDMONTON -- One person is in custody after making a bomb threat at the Royal Alexandra Hospital Tuesday morning.

Some areas of the hospital were evacuated as precaution, and the Edmonton Police Service Bomb Detail was called to the scene.

EPS asked Edmontonians to avoid the area.

Alberta Health Services said that the hospital would resume normal operations "as quickly as possible" and that police had given the all-clear.

Police released a statement saying three packages were lcoated in the hospital but were not considered suspicious.

"There is no risk to the public at this time," said EPS spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout.