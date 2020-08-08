EDMONTON -- One new death has been traced back to the COVID-19 outbreak at Edmonton’s Misericordia Hospital, bringing the total to 11 dead.

On Friday, Covenant Health reported one new patient death over the past 24 hours.

11 patients remain at the hospital who have tested positive for the virus in relation to the outbreak, however no new patient cases have been reported since July 13.

58 total cases of COVID-19 are linked to this outbreak, including staff, patients, discharges, deaths and patients who may have tested positive in the community.

The hospital remains closed to new patient admissions.