Edmonton Fire Rescue said one person was sent to hospital after a fire inside an apartment in the city’s northeast early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the building, on 118 Avenue and 46 Street, just before 2 a.m.

The fire was contained to a second floor unit, and was under control within half an hour.

One person was found inside, it’s believed they were in cardiac arrest and were sent to hospital. There was no word on the person’s condition later Friday morning.

The entire building had to be evacuated as a result of the fire.

