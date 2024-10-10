Only two weekends left to play at city-run golf courses

The countdown is on to the end of the golf season in Edmonton.

The city has announced Sunday, Oct. 20, will be the last day Rundle, Riverside and Victoria golf courses will be open.

The driving range at Victoria Golf Course will stay open until the end of the month, but on reduced operating hours.

The city said operating hours could change depending on weather conditions over the next few weeks.

"As the season draws to a close, our staff will be hard at work preparing the greens for winter to ensure our courses are safe and fun for Edmontonians next year," Michael Duerr, the municipal golf courses supervisor, said in a news release.