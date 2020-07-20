EDMONTON -- Ophthalmologists want to leave the Alberta Medical Association to negotiate directly with the provincial government.

In a letter directedto Health Minister Tyler Shandro, the Eye Physicians and Surgeons Association of Alberta (EPSAA) asked the health minister to let groups of physicians to negotiate with the government themselves, instead of through AMA.

"This would allow the Eye Physicians and Surgeons Association of Alberta (EPSAA) to negotiate a deal directly with government with respect to vision care within the Province of Alberta," EPSAA said.

"Ophthalmologists are ready to do our part to ensure fiscal responsibility. Better care can be delivered to more patients for the same amount of money."

In response, Shandro said the 2018 legislation that made AMA the exclusive representative for physicians would have to be amended to negotiate individually with each group.

"The past few months have been trying and difficult, and I understand why there is frustration and a desire to seek new solutions," the health minister said.

"I am willing to meet with any group of physicians who have suggestions on how to hold spending to current levels and avoid cost overruns."

Shandro and EPSAA will meet in the coming days, he said.

CTV News has reached out to both the EPSAA and AMA for a response.