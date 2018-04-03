The federal government announced Tuesday billions of dollars is heading into the province, over the next ten years, to fund infrastructure projects.

Federal Minister of Infrastructure Amarjeet Sohi was on hand, along with his provincial counterpart Minister Sandra Jansen, to announce the bilateral agreement to provide more than $3.3 billion in federal funding for infrastructure projects over the next ten years.

The projects will be cost-shared with the provincial government and municipal governments, and other partners, the federal government said.

Ottawa said the City of Edmonton will receive more than $860 million for public transit.

Mayor Don Iveson spoke at Tuesday’s announcement, and said funding would go towards the city’s top priority, building the Valley Line LRT into west Edmonton.

Calgary will receive more than $1 billion.

The funding is part of the Investing in Canada plan, which will see $180 billion budgeted over 12 years for public transit projects, infrastructure, and funding for Canada’s rural and northern communities.

Under the first phase of the plan, nearly 3,500 projects across the country have been approved, worth a combined $8.4 billion. In Alberta, more than 170 projects, worth $1.1 billion have been approved.