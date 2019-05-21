

A state of emergency has been declared in High Level as a result of a wildfire in the region.

There are about 90 firefighters, 25 helicopters and air tankers working to keep the fire—currently occupying nearly 80,000 hectares three kilometres west of High Level—from reaching town.

Premier Kenney announced Tuesday that firefighters from B.C., Ontario and Nova Scotia will be arriving in the next 48 hours to help local crews battle the blaze.

"Our first priority is to protect communities threatened by wildfire and I have been assured by officials that we have been putting the right resources in place," Kenney said.

All 4,000 residents were ordered to evacuate around 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon. They were told they will likely be away from town for at least three days.

"The residents, of course, are very afraid about losing their homes, but they were very cooperative and they evacuated very smoothly," High Level Mayor Crystal McAteer said. "I don't know if the fire is going to make it to High Level. I don't know if the evacuation will last more than a couple of days."

An evacuation centre has been set up in Slave Lake south of High Level. So far 669 people have registered at the evacuation centre in Slave Lake.

Officials are asking residents to register even if they are not staying at the evacuation centre. Those who need financial support for meals on Wednesday can go to the Slave Lake reception centre after 12:10 p.m. to pick up lunch and dinner vouchers.

Slave Lake is also offering drop in activities during the day for evacuated families, and a free public swim.

Today at the MRC there will be drop in activities for evacuated families, starting at 10:00 A.M.. Also the Aquatic Centre will have a free public swim from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. for evacuees. The Lane Swim scheduled between 11:30 A.M. and 1:00 P.M. will also be free to evacuees. — Town of Slave Lake (@TownSlaveLake) May 21, 2019

The fire is one of seven burning out of control in the province.

No homes have been damaged, and no injuries have been reported as a result of the fire, but electricity service is out in the area and cell phone service has been disrupted.

ATCO hopes to get electricity back up and running on Tuesday.