Nearly 100 firefighters are battling a wildfire near Bonnyville, Alta., Monday night.

The fire, now classified as out of control, broke out at approximately 5 p.m. in the area of Range Road 474, between Highway 28 and Highway 660.

The fire started in a ditch, and “spread rapidly due to tinder dry conditions in the Moose Lake forest area,” the Municipal District of Bonnyville said on its Facebook page.

There are 80 to 100 firefighters on scene, as well as six fixed wing aircraft and three helicopters.

There are natural barriers protecting Bonnyville, including a lake, and there is no order to evacuate the town.

Range Road 474 is closed at Highways 28 and 660.

Bonnyville is located approximately 240 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.