EDMONTON -- A wildfire is burning out of control 9 km northwest of Evansburg, prompting an evacuation alert for residents living along Highway 16.

The fire began on Tuesday and was estimated to be around 75 hectares in size as of 7:15 p.m., according to Alberta Wildfire. They added the fire had crossed Lobstick Creek and was heading south.

There are six air tankers, four helicopters and 32 firefighters working to contain the fire burning between Evansburg and Wildwood.

An evacuation alert is in place for resident living along Highway 16 west of Highway 22 to Highway 16A.

An evacuation centre is being set up at the Evansburg Arena, resident in the area can call 1-833-334-4630 for emergency information.

Highway 16A is closed from 47 Avenue in Evansburg to Range Road 82 because of the fire. Drivers in the area are advised to be careful as smoke may impact visibility.

A fire advisory is in place for the Edson Forest area, all existing burn permits, other than burn barrels, have been cancelled.

Alberta Wildfire reminds people if they see smoke or flames and think it could be a wildfire to call 310-3473. They said there have been 74 wildfires in the Edson Forest area since March 1, 2021.

Evansburg is around 100 km west of Edmonton.