EDMONTON -- Six Edmonton Remand Centre inmates have contracted COVID-19.

Alberta Health Services confirmed the positive diagnoses Monday.

Spokesperson Kerry Williamson said all cases were acquired in community.

OUTBREAKS AT 2 CALGARY CORRECTIONAL FACILITIES

The facility in the capital city is not Alberta’s only correctional centre to be dealing with an outbreak.

Both the Calgary Correctional Centre and Calgary Remand Centre are managing outbreaks, too.

At the former, there have been 103 positive inmates and 27 positive staff as of Monday.

At the latter, AHS has confirmed five community-acquired cases and has begun contract tracing.

While the Alberta government defines an outbreak in an acute care setting as two or more cases, an outbreak is not declared at a prison setting until there are five or more cases.

The Edmonton Remand Centre managed an outbreak amongst several contract workers in September and October.