Outbreak at south Edmonton care home over, province says
Published Saturday, September 19, 2020 1:56PM MDT
Good Samaritan Society Southgate Care Centre in Edmonton is shown. July 30, 2020. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A COVID-19 outbreak that killed 34 residents at a south Edmonton care home is over, Alberta Health says.
The outbreak at the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre started in July.
In addition to the deaths, 45 residents and 33 employees got sick.
No deaths have been reported in nearly two weeks, and there are no active cases at the home currently.
A class-action lawsuit was launched last month on behalf of residents of the centre and their families.