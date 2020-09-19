EDMONTON -- A COVID-19 outbreak that killed 34 residents at a south Edmonton care home is over, Alberta Health says.

The outbreak at the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre started in July.

In addition to the deaths, 45 residents and 33 employees got sick.

No deaths have been reported in nearly two weeks, and there are no active cases at the home currently.

A class-action lawsuit was launched last month on behalf of residents of the centre and their families.