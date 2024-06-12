Outbursts, fire alarms cause disruptions during day 3 of dangerous offender hearing
WARNING: This story contains content that readers may find disturbing.
Day three of a hearing to determine if Curtis Poburan should be designated a dangerous offender came with several interruptions.
Poburan, who has a long history of sex offences against children, pleaded guilty in December 2022 to abducting a boy from the Callingwood neighbourhood in 2021.
A plea Justice Doreen Sulyma would not let him change at the start of the hearing.
He also pleaded guilty to using an imitation firearm to commit the offence and violating probation orders to stay away from children, places they might be or to have weapons.
A social worker was the first witness called before the court, who said Poburan was a regular client.
The Crown Prosecutor asked her about a treatment assessment report she completed on Poburan in 2017.
"He was engaged in the conversation, he answered my questions appropriately," said Frances Ross, a social worker with Alberta Health Services.
"He did not ask for any breaks or any need for time off. He did speak slow, seemed really purposeful with his answers," she added.
She said during that meeting he did talk about his charges.
"And so he talked to me a little bit about interacting with young boys," Ross told the court.
She said he spoke about young boys he met a few times at a public library who he invited to go shoot airsoft guns – as well as two other boys he extended the same invitation to.
"Saw them at a community league or community league building and then he asked them to go shooting in the river valley," said Ross.
She added his intention was "to become friends with them and have some sort of sexual interaction with them."
"He admitted to you he was sexually attracted to the victims?" asked Crown Prosecutor Parm Johal.
"Yes," Ross replied.
There were several recommendations Ross made in her report. The first was that he attend what's known as the Quest program for sexual offenders with learning challenges or social disabilities.
Other recommendations included continuing psychiatric appointments, regular supervision and not to have any contact with individuals under 18.
"This client made it very clear he had an attraction to children, specifically young boys," Ross told the court.
She said Poburan told her he often found himself going to places where children were known to congregate and he had sexual intentions.
"In regards to safety for the community, safety for children, that was part of my recommendation," she said.
Then Poburan laid down on the floor of the prisoner's box.
When brought to Justice Sulyma's attention she asked "Mr. Poburan, you can still hear what's going on?" .
"Uh, huh," he replied.
The proceedings continued, the court hearing Poburan had been engaged in some of the programs for sexual offenders but then eventually stopped going.
"After September 2020 the Quest program had no contact with him," Ross said.
That's when the court adjourned for a morning break. Upon return, Tyler Tober, a friend of the court known as an Amicus brought it to the judge's attention Poburan had concerns.
"I can't even represent myself because physically I don't have the strength," Poburan told the court.
He said he was tired because he's 'not being fed properly' and continued to make claims of mental, physical and sexual assault while at the Edmonton Remand.
Poburan became increasingly agitated.
"Until you go to jail you'll never understand," he said, then dropped back down onto the floor out of sight.
As a second Crown said they would contact ERC to inquire about his meals and that he could call police to investigate his claims, Poburan began yelling, still on the floor.
"You don't f***ing understand do you," he yelled.
He continued yelling, interrupting both the justice and Crown as they spoke. At one point he said the Crown "can f*** off and die".
Poburan was once again warned if the disruptive behaviour continued he would be moved to a different court to watch the hearing virtually.
He did calm down, only getting up from the floor as it was time for him to cross-examine Ross.
"I physically can't," he said. "I don't have the capacity to proceed at all."
As the next 'expert' witness was called, alarms rang out in the courthouse.
The building evacuated a few minutes later for what an announcement said was a fire emergency.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services later confirmed there was no fire, that an alarm was set off accidentally.
When court resumed, a forensic psychiatrist, who treated Poburan between 2004 and late 2020 testified.
Dr. Curtis Woods was asked about appointments and a variety of different prescriptions given to Poburan over the years – including sexual suppressant medications.
Although he said Poburan claimed to be taking them and that they were helping, he refused several requests to have a test to check his serum testosterone levels.
"That can provide some objective evidence if the person is taking the medication," Woods said.
Woods also testified Poburan's lack of insight has not changed in the years he's been treating him.
"He is aware that he is a homosexual pedophile. He is aware that it is against the law to have sex with underage males," Woods said.
"The problem is he has really no motivation or inclination to change," he added.
"Woods said Poburan has told people he plans to reoffend and that he's exclusively attracted to underage males.
"Typically under the age of 12," said Woods.
"There's been repetition in terms of his sexual offending cycle and what sort of actions and behaviours he chooses to engage in to deceive underage males," he said.
He continued to tell the court Poburan has offended while he was an ice cream vendor, posing as a photographer and recently with the invitation to shoot airsoft guns.
"I would be very concerned with him being alone with a 10-year-old boy in the River Valley," Woods said.
When asked what Poburan's risk is now, "It is still high," replied Woods.
The hearing continues Thursday.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mother wants child's ICU visit investigated alongside tonsil surgery deaths at Hamilton hospital
An Ontario mother is sharing her story after she says her daughter almost died following a tonsillectomy at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
Sellers still occupying home on Vancouver's west side that they sold for $3.9 million a year ago
The former owners of a home on Vancouver's west side have continued living in it despite selling it for nearly $4 million last June. Last week, they won a court case that will prevent the new owners from evicting them for at least a little while longer.
We asked an economist if the capital gains tax changes will really generate nearly $20B
The Liberal government says changes to the capital gains tax will only affect less than one per cent of Canadians and generate nearly $20 billion in new revenue. We asked an economist how accurate that is.
Tipping in Canada: How much really goes to the employee?
Consumers may have many reasons to feel tip fatigue. But who loses out when we decide to tip less, or not at all? CTVNews.ca spoke with a few industry experts to find out how tipping works and who actually receives the money.
Alberta's Moraine Lake named among the most beautiful in the world
A lake in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains is highlighted on a list outlining the most beautiful ones in the world.
Police officer shot, wanted man arrested near Timmins, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is in stable condition after being shot during a search for a man wanted for questioning in a recent homicide near Timmins, Ont.
Ottawa Police investigating racist comments, vandalism by neighbours in Barrhaven
The Ottawa Police Service Hate and Bias Crime Unit is investigating after home security footage posted online sparked strong reaction from the community.
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas fails in challenge to rules that bar her from elite women's races
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas failed in her challenge against rules that stop her from competing in elite women's races because judges ruled she did not have standing to bring the case.
Corus says Global News 'changes' affect jobs, won't disclose how many
Corus Entertainment Inc. says it has 'made some changes' at Global News, citing the same headwinds that have led to massive cuts at other media outlets.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Caught on video: Thief steals $5K of meat from Calgary business
A Calgary business is sharing surveillance footage of a brazen theft in hopes of identifying a man who made off with around $5,000 worth of meat products.
-
Calgary anesthesiologist's practice permit cancelled over sexual assault conviction
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta has cancelled the practice permit of a Calgary doctor who was convicted of sexual assault in 2019.
-
New Lethbridge website helps connect volunteers with sports organizations
A new website is helping connect volunteers with sport organizations in need of coaches and volunteers.
Lethbridge
-
New Lethbridge website helps connect volunteers with sports organizations
A new website is helping connect volunteers with sport organizations in need of coaches and volunteers.
-
Wildfire risk rising in southern Alberta
Alberta and most of the country have had relatively few fires to start the fire season, thanks to cooler temperatures and moisture. But higher temperatures and high winds have many concerned more wildfires are on the way.
-
Lethbridge outreach groups preparing for summer heat
Hot temperatures are expected to arrive in southern Alberta this summer and that has outreach organizations busy preparing for the heat.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Montessori school shuts down following allegations teachers weren't paid
A Montessori school in Saskatoon has permanently closed following multiple claims from teachers that they're missing wages.
-
Saskatoon man found injured outside Fairhaven School has died, police investigating homicide
A 66-year-old man found seriously injured outside the Fairhaven School on Wednesday morning has died in hospital and police have deemed it a homicide.
-
'How that can take 26 years to manufacture?': Sask. man shocked after Toyota parts delivery dated 2050
A Saskatoon vehicle owner was in shock when he was told he would face a delivery date of 2050 for replacement auto parts, and it’s highlighting the fragility of the supply chain.
Regina
-
'That's not leadership': Sask. premier faces criticism after not denouncing conspiracy theories at town hall
Premier Scott Moe is facing criticism after not outright denouncing several conspiracy theories while attending a town hall event in Speers, Sask.
-
'Massive loss': Well-known Regina Symphony Orchestra conductor Victor Sawa dies
Victor Sawa, who was part of the Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) for almost 20 years, has died.
-
Sask. Montessori school shuts down following allegations teachers weren't paid
A Montessori school in Saskatoon has permanently closed following multiple claims from teachers that they're missing wages.
Vancouver
-
Attempted robbery on UBC campus sends victim to hospital
Police on the University of British Columbia campus are investigating an attempted robbery that turned into an assault with a weapon Wednesday afternoon.
-
B.C. sets minimum wage, other rules for app-based ride-hailing, delivery work
British Columbia has finalized regulations to provide a minimum-wage and basic protections for ride-hailing and delivery workers using app-based platforms such as Uber, DoorDash and SkipTheDishes.
-
Man sentenced to 12 years for fatal beating of senior during Vancouver home invasion
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the beating death of a 78-year-old woman during a home invasion and robbery on Vancouver’s west side has been handed a 12-year sentence by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.
Vancouver Island
-
Officer shot in deadly B.C. bank shootout details the attack 2 years later
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
-
B.C. prison assaults send 2 inmates to hospital after separate attacks
Two inmates were hospitalized after separate assaults at British Columbia prisons last week.
-
B.C. woman says jam-making, pink car named Dolly helped her overcome adversity
Driving a small pink car dubbed Dolly, while playing a show tune in salutation (“Hello Dolly”), couldn’t be more different that what Katherine Little used to do.
Toronto
-
Officers involved in deadly wrong-way crash have refused to speak with SIU
The province’s police watchdog says two officers at the centre of the investigation into a fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Whitby earlier this year have not agreed to be interviewed or submitted their notes to investigators.
-
Stabbing on TTC bus leaves one person seriously injured.
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing onboard a TTC bus in southwest Etobicoke that left one person seriously injured.
-
'This will be a warm one': Hotter than usual summer in Ontario could start with Father’s Day weekend
Environment and Climate Change Canada is predicting a steamier-than-normal summer because of climate change, despite a slightly cooler start.
Montreal
-
Desjardins data breach: Laval police arrest 3 suspects, fourth one being sought
More than five years after a massive data leak of personal information at Desjardins, Laval police announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested three suspects.
-
Shoplifting in Montreal and across the country on the rise
Thefts are on the rise in Montreal with new data from the police (SPVM) showing that it's been a growing problem for the past five years.
-
Health board says it needs to fill 4,800 positions to staff new Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital
The long-promised Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital is set to open in 2026, but before it opens the hospital needs staff and volunteers.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police continue to investigate Dartmouth murder
Halifax police continue to investigate the homicide of Nelson Tyrelle Beals, who was killed in Dartmouth, N.S., two years ago.
-
N.S. man dead after two-vehicle crash: RCMP
A 25-year-old man from Belliveau’s Cove, N.S., is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Church Point last Saturday.
-
Tow truck operators in Cape Breton protest proposed bylaw outside city hall
Dozens of tow trucks were parked outside city hall in downtown Sydney, N.S., on Wednesday, blocking one lane of traffic in an effort to also block a proposed bylaw they say would hurt their livelihoods.
Winnipeg
-
'Highly likely' tornadoes touched down in Manitoba: Environment and Climate Change Canada
There's a pretty good chance at least two tornadoes touched in Manitoba as a storm rolled through the western and southwestern parts of the province Wednesday.
-
'We were all in shock': Family of Morgan Harris relieved to hear work already underway for landfill search
Shock, speechless and relief. Those are some of the feelings shared by the family of Morgan Harris when they were told by the premier that work is already underway to search the Prairie Green landfill for their relatives' remains.
-
Missing woman's death 'not criminal': RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has confirmed the remains found in a vehicle submerged in a pond is a woman who was reported missing last week, and foul play has been ruled out.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Police investigating racist comments, vandalism by neighbours in Barrhaven
The Ottawa Police Service Hate and Bias Crime Unit is investigating after home security footage posted online sparked strong reaction from the community.
-
1 man in critical condition after being shot in Lowertown
Ottawa paramedics say a man is in critical condition after being shot in Lowertown this afternoon.
-
Here's what's being taught in terms of financial literacy at schools in Ontario
Starting in September, Ontario high school students will have to pass a financial literacy test.
Northern Ontario
-
Police officer shot, wanted man arrested near Timmins, Ont.
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is in stable condition after being shot during a search for a man wanted for questioning in a recent homicide near Timmins, Ont.
-
One sent to hospital after bear attack at northwestern Ont. provincial park
One person was taken to hospital after a bear attack inside a camp in a remote area of a northwestern Ontario provincial park Wednesday morning.
-
Sudbury police officer charged with assault causing bodily harm
A police officer in Greater Sudbury has been charged with assault following an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit.
Barrie
-
Police investigating fatal collision in Barrie
Emergency crews attended the scene of the deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Ferndale Drive North shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Man convicted in deadly Hwy 11 drunk driving crash arrested for driving while prohibited
The man convicted of driving drunk in the October 2014 crash along Highway 11 that killed his passenger is back behind bars.
-
Barrie woman still missing after one year as police seek new leads
It has been one year since Autumn Shaganash disappeared in Barrie, and detectives say the investigation is ongoing with hopes of bringing her home.
Kitchener
-
Country duo from North Dumfries, Ont. make their big American debut
A Canadian country duo from North Dumfries, Ont. played on their biggest stage yet - American TV.
-
At least seven years before LRT Stage 2 begins
The Region of Waterloo is still at least seven years away from starting construction to connect the ION Light Rail Transit (LRT) to Cambridge.
-
How 3D-printed traps are tracking an invasive species in Ont.
A pilot project is using 3D-printed traps to help track an invasive species across Ontario.
London
-
Impaired driving charges laid after driver found passed out with toddler in vehicle
Elgin OPP have laid impaired driving charges after a driver was spotted unconscious behind the wheel with a child in the vehicle.
-
'Heartbeat away from homelessness': St. Thomas coalition holds consultation on poverty reduction strategies
It is estimated that more than 12,000 people in St. Thomas and Elgin County are living below the poverty line.
-
Dog rescued in Sarnia house fire
Just after noon Wednesday, Sarnia fire crews responded to a structure fire on the 800-block of Lanark Crescent.
Windsor
-
'We just need to know as much as possible': Windsorite hires local law firm after hit and run
Hussein ‘Jae’ Jaber, 26, was seriously injured on May 20 while out for an evening rollerblade.
-
'Situation is dire': 22 men displaced after fire at drug addiction treatment centre
An early morning fire impacted close to two dozen men that were being housed at the Launch Pad Recovery Centre on Ouellette Avenue.
-
GECDSB trustees weigh job cuts as school board confronts deficit
A multi-million dollar deficit could cost some public school board employees their jobs.