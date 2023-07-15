Outdoor comedy festival postpones Friday show due to smoky skies, but show set to go for Saturday

The Great Outdoor Comedy Festival (GOCF) was forced to pivot yesterday, moving its Friday lineup to Saturday due to smoky skies.

Despite more smoke over Edmonton, festival organizers gave it a green light shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

"Tonight's show in Edmonton is ON!" the event's social media page said. "Same time as yesterday!"

They added that tickets from Friday are valid for Saturday's show. Those requesting a refund have until 6:30 p.m. via Tixr.

FRIDAY CALLED OFF

Friday's show was pushed to Saturday due to the smoky skies caused by wildfires in northern B.C.

"Due to extreme air quality, GOCF is not proceeding tonight," the festival's social media announced. "Fortunately, the FULL lineup of comedians has agreed to play on Saturday. Ticket holders will be contacted via email with further information as soon as it becomes available. Current tickets will be honoured."

Saturday morning's air quality statement from Environment Canada wasn't very encouraging.

"Poor air quality conditions will persist through the weekend and will improve early next week," the agency said, in an air quality statement it published on its website.