Outdoor comedy festival postpones Friday show due to smoky skies, but show set to go for Saturday

Smoky skies forced the promoters of The Great Outdoor Comedy Festival to postpone the Friday performance to Saturday, although more smoke is forecast. Late Saturday morning, it was announced that the festival will go ahead. (File photo) Smoky skies forced the promoters of The Great Outdoor Comedy Festival to postpone the Friday performance to Saturday, although more smoke is forecast. Late Saturday morning, it was announced that the festival will go ahead. (File photo)

