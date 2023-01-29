Outdoor rink in Leduc damaged in Saturday fire

Smoke and flames could be seen billowing out from an outdoor rink on the south side of Leduc Saturday night.

The fire happened at the Southfork Community Skating Rink around 6 p.m.

The blaze appears to have damaged the side boards of the rink and at least one of the benches.

Fire investigators were on scene Saturday night. CTV News Edmonton has reached out to RCMP for more information, but has not heard back.