Owner to be charged after dog attack

The owner of a dog that attacked a woman last week will be charged.

A 46-year-old woman was critically injured in the Dec. 13 attack near Alberta Avenue.

The owner faces three charges – not having a dog licence, failing to control or leash a dog, and dog attack causing injury – a city spokesperson confirmed to CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday.

They said the charges are pending as "officers are trying to make contact with the dog owner."

There was no update on the victim's condition.