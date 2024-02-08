Pancholi next to announce bid for Alberta NDP leadership

Edmonton NDP MLA Rakhi Pancholi will run to be the Alberta NDP's next leader.

Pancholi, who has represented the Edmonton-Whitemud constituency since 2019, announced her campaign and launched her website Thursday morning.

Her bio on X, formerly Twitter, read, "Running to be the next Leader of the Alberta NDP and the future Premier of Alberta."

The Edmonton-raised lawyer has served as the Official Opposition's education critic since 2021 and as the children's services critic before that.

Pancholi is the second to confirm she'll run to replace Rachel Notley after Calgary's Kathleen Ganley on the the first day of the leadership race.

The list of others who may announce leadership campaigns includes municipal affairs critic Sarah Hoffman, and health critic David Shepherd, and former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi.

In a news release, Pancholi said she would spend Thursday campaigning and attending a Black History Month event in Calgary.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...