EDMONTON -- A wall inside an Edmonton shopping mall has been transformed into a colourful tribute to front-line workers.

Five large pieces of art are now on display inside Southgate Centre.

“During the pandemic we felt it was such a beautiful, blank canvas and we wanted to beautify it in a more unique way,” explained marketing director Claire Kolmatycki.

The art pieces thank retail, emergency and health-care heroes.

Artist Marek Osedowski was happy to contribute to the project, saying the tribute is a better use of the wall.

"Having something more unique more colourful and something with a good message as well is great to brighten up anyone who visits,” he said.

The mall says the artwork will be on display for about a year.