Panties and pumpkins: Alberta women get scary in their skivvies for Halloween photoshoot

Alberta photographers Holly Austin and Ginette Linares don't want women to be scaredy cats when it comes to stripping down.

Austin and Linares recently collaborated on a jack-o-lantern-themed group boudoir shoot in Grande Prairie with the hope of inspiring women to feel more comfortable in their skin.

"We were really feeling the pumpkin spirit," Austin said. "'Every body is beautiful' is what we like to promote through our business and we thought this was a really fun way to be Halloweeny."

Fifty-four women donned lingerie and carved pumpkin heads for the free photo shoot.

It's the third free group photo session the pair have held this year.

"Not everyone can afford the investment of a boudoir session," Austin said. "We wanted to make sure that all women were able to access it.… These are shoots where we really want to make every single woman feel beautiful."

Women can be seen at a spooky group boudoir photo shoot in Grande Prairie on Oct. 9, 2024. (Facebook/Indulge Boudoir)

Solo boudoir shoots can also be intimidating, Linares said, making group shoots a perfect place for anyone fearful of showing some extra skin in a public place.

"There's going to be all the body sizes, all the ages, all the ethnicities, and it's just a very inclusive and welcoming space," she added.

Prints were free for the participants, with women wanting extra solo shots charged $50.

"Lots of times people come out and they're like, 'There's no way I would ever do that!'" Austin said. "Then they're like, 'Well, actually, while I'm here…'"

"Being able to show up and just be authentically themselves and not have to worry about feeling judged or criticized or anything is the best feeling ever," Linares said.

Austin and Linares both live in Grande Prairie, where they own and operate their own studios, Indulge Boudoir and J'adore Boudoir.