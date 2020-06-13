EDMONTON -- A gay-straight alliance just west of our city held a special pride parade on Saturday.

Members of the alliance in Spruce Grove decked out their cars for the parade, prizes were handed out for the best-dressed cars. Many were adorned with ribbons, balloons and pride flags.

The idea for the parade was born out of a desire to celebrate pride while still maintaining physical distance.

Candy and other treats traditionally thrown out for parade viewers was scrapped due to health restrictions surrounding COVID-19.