Parade held in Spruce Grove to celebrate pride
Published Saturday, June 13, 2020 3:04PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A gay-straight alliance just west of our city held a special pride parade on Saturday.
Members of the alliance in Spruce Grove decked out their cars for the parade, prizes were handed out for the best-dressed cars. Many were adorned with ribbons, balloons and pride flags.
The idea for the parade was born out of a desire to celebrate pride while still maintaining physical distance.
Candy and other treats traditionally thrown out for parade viewers was scrapped due to health restrictions surrounding COVID-19.