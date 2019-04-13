With just three days left in the lead up to become the next premier of Alberta, candidates are running out of time to sway voter’s minds.

Party leaders were spread out across the province Saturday, going door to door to connect with voters, or holding rallies.

Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel was in Edmonton were he promised to create a ministry of diversity, inclusion and consultation under his government.

“You know Alberta is becoming an incredibly diverse society. Let's work together. Let's understand each other better. That'll help with some of the confusion that exists today,” said Mandel.

United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney visited Valleyview where he attended a pro-oil and gas rally.

Kenney vowed to take legal action to fight against opponent of Alberta’s energy sector.

“And if that means we need to do I will go to court to seek to strip the charitable status from the David Suzuki Foundation and all the others,” said Kenney.

New Democratic Party leader Rachel Notley spent the day in Calgary, where polls show she is trailing however she is leading in Edmonton.

Notley’s message for the crowd was to simply get out and vote.

“Get your vote polling shoes laced up and bring this one home, we've got people to fight for people we have jobs to create pipelines to build, and economy to diversify and an election to win,” said Notley.

Alberta’s Liberal Party leader David Khan was also in Calgary where he promised that under a Liberal government, new small businesses wouldn’t pay the provincial corporate tax during the first three years of operations.

“It’s so difficult in these economic times to make a success go of your small business and we really want to support these small businesses as they are created and grow,” said Khan.

Saturday was the last day for advance polling across the province, with polls closing at 8 p.m.

The latest numbers from Elections Alberta showed that nearly 550,000 Albertans had already cast their ballots, over 300,000 more than last year’s advance poll total.

Come Election Day on April 16, voters must cast their ballot at their assigned voting location.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Sarah Plowman