'Passion in her heart': Grade 11 student organizes non-profit donation for students and families in need

A student from Ross Sheppard High School brought a non-profit charity initiative to life at her high school on Sunday.

Christina Daniel, a Grade 11 student, came up with 'Giveology RSHS' after running a clothing and food drive at her high school last year.

"What happened at that time was that some students became homeless, and there were some students who told us that they really needed clothes and really needed food, and so we let them take it," Daniel told CTV News Edmonton on Sunday.

"I realized that we're donating so much to the community that we should donate it straight toward the students at our community and our school and within this entire city," the 16-year-old added.

People who showed up to the free event were given a bag that could be filled with various necessities including clothing, accessories, food and hygiene products for all genders.

Daniel's principal, Rick Stanley, said she has a "passion in her heart" and knows how to build on the collective good of Ross Sheppard High School.

"She started (the idea) about gifting people and about taking care of people," said Stanley. "I think that the capacity and the magnitude of this event grew as she started to see the interest, enthusiasm around it.

"The first time I walked in and the gym was packed. We've been going for about an hour and 15 … we've had probably 350 (to) 400 students and family members that have come through the gym."

According to Stanley, there are 28 student volunteers who've put in hours into the non-profit event.

"They're just banging it out of the park. They're just doing an amazing job of really showcasing the culture of giving and supporting (the) community," he added.

Daniel said she wants to grow Giveology into a city-wide event by gaining more school support and landing more sponsors for the initiative.