EDMONTON -- The Peace Camp in Old Strathcona was supposed to wind down on Sunday, but some residents will still be sleeping there on Sunday night.

About 50 people have been camping at Light Horse Park for the past three weeks.

Camp organizer Cameron Noyes says there’s still about 30 people left after some received housing and others got help from the city and local agencies.

He hopes the rest of the campers will be able to vacate by Tuesday.

There are about 2,000 Edmontonians who are currently homeless, and about 600 of those are sleeping outside.