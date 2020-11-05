EDMONTON -- About 30 campers who were staying in Edmonton’s Light Horse Park were evicted Thursday morning.

Police and bylaw officers woke the remaining residents of the Peace Camp at 7:30 a.m.

They reportedly left peacefully.

Just after 11:30 a.m., city workers in hazmat suits were still cleaning up the area.

Organizer Kevin Bell told CTV News Edmonton that he had mixed feelings about the project coming to an end, but the colder temperatures created some problems.

“I think this project was successful in that it brought public awareness to the situation and I think it was successful in that it provided support,” Bell said.

The homeless residents of Peace Camp began gradually vacating Light Horse Park in October as temporary housing options become available.

Options now include a south-side warehouse, Commonwealth Stadium and a temporary homeless shelter at the Edmonton Convention Centre that opened on Oct. 30.

A second homeless camp in Edmonton’s river valley is set to close on Nov. 7.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein