EDMONTON -- A pedestrian crossing light was installed at a northeast Edmonton school after its students wrote to city council.

Students at Homesteader Elementary School asked Ward 4 Coun. Aaron Paquette for the pedestrian crossing light on Hermitage Road near the school "to increase traffic safety in their community," an Edmonton Public Schools spokesperson said.

Paquette's wife, Clarice Anderson, was struck by two vehicles while she was out jogging in northeast Edmonton in May 2012.