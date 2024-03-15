Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in southeast Edmonton

A man has died after a crash on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 50 Street near 41 Avenue SW around 9:10 p.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police say a 25-year-old man was walking on the east shoulder of 50 Street about 750 metres south of 41 Avenue SW when he was hit by a vehicle going northbound.

He was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.