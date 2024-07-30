EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Pedestrian hit after crossing road 'against the traffic signal': Edmonton police

    A 30-year-old woman was hit by a minivan on July 30, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton) A 30-year-old woman was hit by a minivan on July 30, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
    A pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries after she was hit by a minivan on Monday.

    The Edmonton Police Service says the 30-year-old woman was hit when she ran across Princess Elizabeth Avenue at 109 Street "against the traffic signal" at 2:30 p.m.

    Traffic restrictions were in place for several hours after the crash, but have since been lifted. 

