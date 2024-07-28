EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Pedestrian killed by suspected impaired driver in Ponoka: RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 2A in Ponoka early Sunday morning.

    RCMP were called to the highway at 57 Avenue around 1:45 a.m.

    Mounties said the pedestrian, an adult, had been lying on the southbound section of road when they were hit by a vehicle heading north.

    The vehicle's driver was arrested for impaired operation, and RCMP believe they had hit the pedestrian while overcorrecting while driving.

    No other information was given on the driver or the person who was hit.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    With Trudeau's Liberals in trouble, is Mark Carney the answer?

    With the Liberals' consistently poor polling numbers, and rumours Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be working to get former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney into politics, political strategists weigh in on whether the former central banker could be the answer to the party's woes.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News