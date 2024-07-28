Pedestrian killed by suspected impaired driver in Ponoka: RCMP

A pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 2A in Ponoka early Sunday morning.

RCMP were called to the highway at 57 Avenue around 1:45 a.m.

Mounties said the pedestrian, an adult, had been lying on the southbound section of road when they were hit by a vehicle heading north.

The vehicle's driver was arrested for impaired operation, and RCMP believe they had hit the pedestrian while overcorrecting while driving.

No other information was given on the driver or the person who was hit.