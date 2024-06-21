EDMONTON
    Pedestrian killed in crash on Sherwood Park's Wye Road

    A Sherwood Park man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Sherwood Park's Wye Road Thursday evening.

    The crash near the Range Road 221 intersection was reported to Mounties shortly after 11 p.m.

    The driver had been headed east when they hit the 31-year-old man.

    He died at the scene.

    Police provided no other information.

    The area was closed into Friday morning for their investigation.

