Pedestrian killed in Inglewood crash

A pedestrian was killed in a crash in the Inglewood neighourhood Monday morning.

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said in a release that a 58-year-old man was crossing 124 Street and 112 Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle going south at 9:30 a.m.

The man was treated by first responders and taken to hospital where he died shortly after arriving.

The 74-year-old male driver remained on scene, police said. Speed and impairment were not factors in the crash and charges are pending.

This is the second fatal crash since Sunday when a man was killed and a woman was injured while walking in central Edmonton.

So far in 2024, there have been six pedestrian deaths compared to two deaths at this time last year, EPS said.

Police are asking for any witnesses of the collision to come forward and to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online using the P3 Tips tool.