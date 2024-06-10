EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Pedestrian killed in Inglewood crash

    An Alberta Health Services ambulance is seen in a file photo from July 28, 2023. (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton) An Alberta Health Services ambulance is seen in a file photo from July 28, 2023. (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A pedestrian was killed in a crash in the Inglewood neighourhood Monday morning.

    Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said in a release that a 58-year-old man was crossing 124 Street and 112 Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle going south at 9:30 a.m.

    The man was treated by first responders and taken to hospital where he died shortly after arriving.

    The 74-year-old male driver remained on scene, police said. Speed and impairment were not factors in the crash and charges are pending.

    This is the second fatal crash since Sunday when a man was killed and a woman was injured while walking in central Edmonton.

    So far in 2024, there have been six pedestrian deaths compared to two deaths at this time last year, EPS said.

    Police are asking for any witnesses of the collision to come forward and to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.

    Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online using the P3 Tips tool

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News