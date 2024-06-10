1 dead, 1 hospitalized after pair of pedestrians struck in central Edmonton

A pedestrian is dead after a crash in central Edmonton on Sunday night.

Police say the driver of an SUV travelling north on 120 Street from 113 Avenue didn't see a man and a woman walking on the roadway before hitting them around 11:50 p.m.

The 47-year-old man suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 30-year-old woman he was with left the scene on foot and was found at a nearby coffee shop.

She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.