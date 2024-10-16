EDMONTON
Edmonton

    Pedestrian killed on Highway 16 west of Edmonton

    An RCMP Cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP Cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Highway 16 west of Edmonton.

    Emergency crews were called to Highway 16 between Range Roads 91 and 94 at 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday where the body of the pedestrian was located.

    The victim was taken to the medical examiner's office in Edmonton, where officials are working to confirm their identity.

    Anyone who was travelling on Highway 16 between 9 and 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, especially anyone who saw a pedestrian on the road west of Wildwood is asked to contact Evansburg RCMP at 780-727-4446.

    Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    The highway was closed for several hours as police investigated, but has since reopened. 

