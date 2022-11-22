Pedestrian seriously injured in Ponoka crash: RCMP

The intersection of Highway 53 and 67 Street in Ponoka. (Source: Google Street View) The intersection of Highway 53 and 67 Street in Ponoka. (Source: Google Street View)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island