Pedestrian seriously injured in Ponoka crash: RCMP

A pedestrian is in hospital after being hit by a driver Tuesday.

Around 5:15 p.m. RCMP received a call about a crash near Highway 52 and 67 Street in Ponoka.

Officers say they arrived to find a seriously injured pedestrian, who was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

Police have not released details on the driver or the injured person, who is currently in stable condition.

Ponoka RCMP and a collision analyst are investigating the crash.