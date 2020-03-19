EDMONTON -- Police are on the scent of a man who's believed to have stolen thousands of dollars of perfume from stores in the capital region.

Police say the man is connected to multiple thefts in Edmonton and surrounding communities between Feb 4 and March 17.

"In some of the incidents, the suspect has threatened and assaulted staff, warning them he was brandishing a weapon," police said.

He's also stolen sunglasses and shoes.

Police said a vehicle that looks like a silver Chrysler 300 has been seen leaving several of the scenes.

Anyone who has information about the crimes or man is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.