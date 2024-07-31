EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Person killed after being struck by train

    Edmonton Police Service (File photo)
    A person died after being hit by a train on the CP Rail line between Parsons Road and 100 Street SW in south Edmonton Tuesday evening.

    Police did not provide details about the victim but said the incident was being considered not criminal. 

    The area reopened by Wednesday morning. 

