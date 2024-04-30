'Person of interest' sought in Hangar 11 fire

Edmonton police are looking for a man they say is a person of interest in the Hangar 11 suspicious fire.

The fire destroyed the historic hangar at the former municipal airport on Monday, April 22.

Police ruled it suspicious a day later.

On Tuesday, police released photos of the person of interest and Det. Nigel Phillips said, "We would like to speak with this individual. We believe this man may have pertinent information that could assist with our investigation."

Ablaze, Hangar 11 at the site of Edmonton's former municipal airport collapses to the ground on April 22, 2024. (Darcy Seaton / CTV News Edmonton)

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.