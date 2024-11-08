EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Person wanted in connection to multi-vehicle crash on Highway 14

    RCMP generic
    Share

    Police are searching for a person who fled a crash scene involving a school bus Friday morning on Highway 14.

    The collision, which involved not only the bus but also two other vehicles, happened sometime before 8:45 a.m. at Range Road 215, east of the hamlet South Cooking Lake.

    Police did not say if children were on board the bus or how many people were involved, but that there were no major injuries.

    They also did not provide a description of the person who reportedly ran away from the scene.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Strathcona RCMP.

    Police cleared the scene shortly before 10 a.m.

    More to come… 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic

    Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News