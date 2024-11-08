Person wanted in connection to multi-vehicle crash on Highway 14

Police are searching for a person who fled a crash scene involving a school bus Friday morning on Highway 14.

The collision, which involved not only the bus but also two other vehicles, happened sometime before 8:45 a.m. at Range Road 215, east of the hamlet South Cooking Lake.

Police did not say if children were on board the bus or how many people were involved, but that there were no major injuries.

They also did not provide a description of the person who reportedly ran away from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Strathcona RCMP.

Police cleared the scene shortly before 10 a.m.

More to come…