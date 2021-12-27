Phase 2 residential road clearing paused due to extreme weather

The extremely cold temperatures in Edmonton have caused the city to press pause on Phase 2 of its snow-clearing plan.

❄️ Snow Clearing Update ❄️

Due to the extreme cold, non-essential snow clearing work including clearing in Phase 2 residential areas have been paused, effective immediately. The current temperatures present a significant risk to our staff, equipment and contracted equipment. 1/3 — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) December 27, 2021

In a statement, the city said non-essential clearing work has been stopped because current temperatures “present a significant risk” to employees and equipment.

“Temperatures will be monitored and operations will resume when it is safe to do so,” the city said.

The release added that the online map showing where crews are operating and which streets have been cleared will be updated on Jan. 4, 2022.