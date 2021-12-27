Phase 2 residential road clearing paused due to extreme weather
The city is pausing its snow clearing plan due to the cold. (File)
The extremely cold temperatures in Edmonton have caused the city to press pause on Phase 2 of its snow-clearing plan.
In a statement, the city said non-essential clearing work has been stopped because current temperatures “present a significant risk” to employees and equipment.
“Temperatures will be monitored and operations will resume when it is safe to do so,” the city said.
The release added that the online map showing where crews are operating and which streets have been cleared will be updated on Jan. 4, 2022.
