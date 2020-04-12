Physical distancing friendly Easter egg hunt in Sherwood Park
Published Sunday, April 12, 2020 4:26PM MDT
Sherwood Park residents took part in a physical distancing Easter egg hunt on Sunday.
EDMONTON -- Residents in Sherwood Park were treated to a physical distancing edition of an Easter egg hunt on Sunday.
Residents took part in the hunt from vehicles, giving people a chance to collect chocolate and other goodies.
Signs were posted along the road pointing hunters in the right direction.
Families said the event brought a sense of normalcy to their lives during an uncertain time.