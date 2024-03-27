EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Piano teacher charged with sexually assaulting 10-year-old student, police searching for other victims

    Cassius Alleyne (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) Cassius Alleyne (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)

    An Edmonton piano teacher has been charged with sexual assaulting one of his students.

    Cassius Alleyne, 59, was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference on Tuesday after police received a report that he had sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl on multiple occasions during piano lessons when the girl's mother was in another part of the house.

    Alleyne was released on a number of conditions, including having no contact with anyone under 16, not to attend any public swimming area, school, daycare, playground, youth shelter, or public library.

    Police say Alleyne has been teaching piano lessons to children and adults for seven years, and typically conducts lessons at the homes of his students.

    Investigators believe there may be additional victims, and are asking anyone with information about Alleyne to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

